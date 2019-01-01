EXTRA TIME: Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi weds longtime girlfriend

The combative midfielder is the latest Nigeria international to quit bachelorhood

international Wilfred Ndidi has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend Dinma Fortune in a traditional ceremony in Abuja.

The couple dazzled in their traditional outfits as they exchanged marital vows in the presence of their families, with the white wedding scheduled to take place soon.

The ceremony had Ndidi's teammate Kelechi Iheanacho and his close friends in attendance.

Ndidi is expected to wrap up his wedding plans in time to join the Super Eagles for their training camp slated to open on June 2 in Asaba.

The three-time African champions will begin their campaign in against Burundi on June 22, before squaring up against Guinea and Madagascar for their final Group B games on June 26 and 30 respectively.