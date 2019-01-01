EXTRA TIME: Koulibaly, Gueye, Sarr celebrate Senegal at 59

On Thursday, the west African nation marked the 59th anniversary of their freedom from the French colony

stars including Kalidou Koulibaly, Idrissa Gueye, Ismaila Sarr, Keita Balde, Pape Souare have joined their compatriots in celebrating the country’s Independence Day.

Back in 1960, Senegal gained its independence from on April 4, a year after it merged with French Sudan to form the Mali Federation.

Few months later, the federation split in August with Senegal and French Sudan [renamed Republic of Mali] each proclaiming their independence.

In Senegal, April 4 is celebrated as a national holiday and African players, despite their commitments at their respective clubs, took a break from their busy training schedules to mark the historic day.