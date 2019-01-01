EXTRA TIME: How Africa reacted to Morocco and Senegal's victories in Afcon 2019

After an exciting second day, we turn to Day Three of the Africa Cup of Nations, where a few lessons were learned

The biggest point that many African football fans were making is that the so-called minnows are not easy to beat in this .

, and all made heavy weather of beating their opponents Zimbabwe, Burundi and Namibia by a single goal, respectively, during these early days of the competition. Even Madagascar drew 2-2 against Guinea.

Morocco are one of the favourites in Afcon 2019, and very few neutrals expected Namibia to pose a threat to the North African giants.

The Southern African team were so close, as Morocco needed an 89th-minute own goal to win the match 1-0. It was Namibia's forward Litamunua Keimuine who unfortunately saw his touch beat his own keeper Lloyd Kazapua to wrap up the gift for Morocco.

We can read how impressed football supporters were with the inexperienced nations in the Tweets below.

Readers can scroll down for our reactions from the v match.

Its official MOROCCO are my afcon favourites

Fine boys 😍 with great football tactics

Y'all will swear those their veins are flowed with Football intelligence ❤❤



#MARNAM — zowie_hillz 🎀 ( Tobi's spartan ) (@zowiehillz) June 23, 2019

These "Small countries" are really proving to be difficult in this AFCON..



Morocco needed a late own goal to beat Namibia



O ga ooo — ♣الفقير♣ (@el_pherooq) June 23, 2019

ADVISE TO THE TEAMS



If you think your opponent is an underdog, you have to think twice and come back again. How , Nigeria and Morocco faired with their opponents should be a lesson to you. It's the Maiden Expanded AFCON & the teams emerge with more surprises.#AFCON2019 — Fareed Ander Herrera (@Fareed_herrera) June 23, 2019

No walkovers again in African football. Egypt, Nigeria & Morocco all struggled to beat Zimbabwe, Burundi & Namibia respectively. I think we are in for an interesting #AFCON tournament — LagosDragon🇳🇬 (@toyinsalahdeen) June 23, 2019

Last minute win for Morocco at their opening match at AFCON 2019#AFCON2019 #Morocco_Namibia pic.twitter.com/JdKfxodAII — Hamza Ben Maaoui (@HamzaBenMaaoui) June 23, 2019

The same problem since the world cup. No one to finish the attack and score. It should be fixed if we want to win .. #Maroc #Morocco #AFCON — Khadija ♛ ❄️ (@Lemkhadija) June 23, 2019

Then Africa tuned in to one of the most eagerly awaited team's to watch in the Afcon, Senegal.

From the videos below you can watch how CNN discussed whether Egypt or Senegal are the favourites to lift the crown. That got us warmed up for this fixture.

There were a number of interesting videos locally produced in Africa, like a Senegal fan whose team doesn't win when he wears their shirt. We see a number of Senegal supporters waving flags back home. Then we watch the fans arriving at the stadium and impressing neutrals with their passion.

We can't forget Tanzania, as we also take a look at their excited fans arriving at the 30 June Stadium for a unique Afcon experience in Egypt.

Then it was down to business. This was one game where the favourites didn't disappoint and totally outplayed the opposition. Some fans felt that Senegal didn't need to play with a goalkeeper. Keite Balde Diao (28th minute) and Krepin Diatta (64th minute) scored the goals in Senegal's easy 2-0 victory.

The only complaint from the supporters is that they should've scored more goals. However we were reminded in the end, that this is Senegal without the suspended star, Sadio Mane.

Senegal fans are a beauty to hang out with #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/9lFhM46DXM — Idris Ayodeji Bello (@idrisayobello) June 23, 2019

Tanzania fans making their way into stadium for their match against Senegal. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/xSubR5ww9o — Bonface Osano (@bonfaceosano) June 23, 2019

Can Mohamed Salah inspire Egypt to AFCON glory on home soil? Or will top-ranked Senegal win its first ever title?@EgyptianPlayers discusses with @alexthomascnn #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/FhKEDNG2Uj — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) June 20, 2019

Mon pays me manque ❤️😩🇸🇳

I am so proud of my country and we are all happy. wish the Senegal wins the Africa Cup of Nations Inshalah 🏆🇸🇳

Pays de la Teranga pic.twitter.com/fpWv2HWVIh — 𝐵𝒶𝒷𝒶𝒸𝒶𝓇 𝑀 𝒟𝒾𝑜𝓅 ⁶𓅓 (@bvbvcar) June 23, 2019

Senegal 1-0 up, Aisha Manula has started this game nervously, ball slips underneath him, the Teranga Lions take the lead. Keita Balde with the goal. #TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/8K4eZ2l2va — Abdul Musa - عبدالقادر موسى (@PepJunior1) June 23, 2019

Tanzania are so terrible

Every single one of Senegal outfield players have had a shot at goal.

23 in total — Toye (@toye_xo) June 23, 2019

Senegal should have atleast scored six,they have wasted alot of chances. — Makaveli (@GideoRuto) June 23, 2019

Fouls fouls everywhere fouls man Tanzania players are being bullied by Senegal players ffs — Frenkie Dejong ™🎗 (@XaviPistachio) June 23, 2019

The 2nd Senegal goal was too sweet — La Senorita Pura (@ThahMabuza) June 23, 2019

Senegal would have comfortably play without a goalkeeper 🤣🤣🤣 — 😎 (@ngaizer) June 23, 2019

Senegal should be at least 5-0 up😂 #AFCON — Matt Hawkins (@Matty_Hawks) June 23, 2019