EXTRA TIME: Getafe's Djene Dakonam stars in Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week
Getafe defender Djene Dakonam is the only African player in the starting XI of the Fifa 19 Ultimate Team of the Week.
Dakonam was impressive in Sunday's LaLiga fixture and helped Jose Bordalas' men keep a clean sheet in their goalless draw against Valencia at the Estadio de Mestalla.
The result was crucial in boosting Getafe's hunt for a Uefa Champions League spot but the 27-year-old's effort has not gone unnoticed with an improved rating of 82 in the biggest football video gaming platform.
The Togo international joins Everton's Richarlison, PSG's Angel Di Maria and West Ham United's Javier Hernandez in this week's starting XI.
9 players with position swaps in this #TOTW 🎂😉 pic.twitter.com/BIe7qVaU00— EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 20, 2019
Morocco international Abderrazak Hamdallah who scored all of Al Nassr's goals in their 4-0 win over Al Wahda in a Saudi Arabia top-flight game earned a spot on the bench.
Hamdallah was rewarded with an overall rating of 85 while Algeria's Mohamed Fares who scored a goal in SPAL's 2-1 win over Roma last Saturday settled for a place in the reserves.