African All Stars

EXTRA TIME: Drogba and other African stars join old age challenge

Comments()
Eric Bolte
The continent's stars are not left out of the buzz going around on social media, to see how football stars would look in future

African stars including two-time African Footballer of the Year Didier Drogba, Ghana's Asamoah Gyan, Kevin-Prince Boateng and Nigeria's Ikechukwu Uche took to social media to transform themselves and see what they would look like when they grow old.

Fans across the world have been using the viral filter and the continent's stars have joined in the challenge to show the world a glimpse of their face when they grow older in decades to come.

Among these players, who looks dapper in his old age?

Editors' Picks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Guess how old he is! 🤣🤔

A post shared by Goal Africa (@goal.africa) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Eiiiiii swag paaaa 😂😂🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️🏃🏻‍♂️

A post shared by Asamoah Gyan (@asamoah_gyan3) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Old but gold 🤨🤨🤨 #handmade #whatsingonnaflyagain

A post shared by Kevin Prince Boateng (@princeboateng) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by Ikechukwu Uche(MON)🇳🇬🇳🇬 (@ike_uche) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This is not my real face oooh 😹😹😹

A post shared by BERNARD MENSAH (@official_oliver_mens) on

Article continues below
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Age ain’t nothing but a number...

A post shared by didierdrogba (@didierdrogba) on

Close