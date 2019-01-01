EXTRA TIME: Arsenal star Mesut Ozil sends football kits to Kenyan kid

The Gunners playmaker was moved by a picture on social media that showed the boy wearing an improvised shirt of him

star Mesut Ozil has shown his class off the pitch by assisting a young Kenyan boy with his authentic club jersey and football boots.

The boy, Lawrence was snapped by a social media user in December while herding cattle with a makeshift Arsenal shirt that has the name and number of the former international written boldly with a marker.

I saw this kid today grazing in the streets of Nairobi - a city without really grass for cows. He told me he loves @MesutOzil1088 so much(You can see his shirt). Maybe one day this can reach Ozil and get a real @Arsenal shirt. pic.twitter.com/ojDbf1Loil — Eric Njiru (@Erik_Njiru) December 3, 2018

Fortunately, Ozil got the message on Twitter and he has taken action by putting smiles on the boy's face with pairs of boots and newly-signed Arsenal jerseys.

The picture of a Kenyan boy with a self made shirt on Twitter touched me so much. 🇰🇪❤ And look at Lawrence now – it's so heartwarming to see him and his brothers happy🙏🏼😘 #SocialMediaPower 💪🏼 #HappyToAssist #Nairobi #M1Ö pic.twitter.com/nQWgc0cABt — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) March 11, 2019

The gesture might not be a big deal for the 30-year-old who earns £350,000-a-week at the Emirates Stadium but it goes a long way in lifting the spirits of the boy who was captured in Nairobi.

This is not the first time a Premier League star is sending love to young Africans, Senegalese forward Sadio Mane had a similar experience by sending 100 Liverpool jerseys to orphans in Malawi back in October.