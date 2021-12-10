Expo 2020 Dubai: Luis Figo to interact with fans on Friday
Mastercard will be providing football fans a lifetime opportunity to connect with their passion for sport and interact with football legend Luis Figo alongside the UEFA Champions League Trophy on Friday, 10th of December.
This Priceless Surprise will take place at Mastercard Cube at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Football enthusiasts can follow the trophy to the Mastercard Cube where they will be able to meet with and take photos alongside the Portuguese legend Luis Figo from 5 pm to 6 pm in a meet-and-greet session.