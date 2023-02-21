Boos rang around Anfield ahead of Liverpool's heavyweight clash with Real Madrid, as Reds fans jeered the iconic Champions League anthem.

Liverpool fans boo UCL anthem

Reds host Real Madrid in last 16

Repeat of last season's final

WHAT HAPPENED? Ahead of a highly anticipated rematch of of the competition's final last season, boos could be heard from all around Anfield in the minutes before kick-off between Liverpool and Real on Tuesday evening. Fans provided an incredibly warm welcome to Jurgen Klopp's side outside the stadium, but were vocal in their opposition towards UEFA ahead of kick-off.

WHY DID LIVERPOOL FANS BOO? Liverpool supporters group Spion Kop 1906 were responsible for organising banners and displays inside the stadium against UEFA, with one reading 'UEFA Liars'. This was supported by a chorus of boos and anti-UEFA chanting, in protest to the organisation's recent apology for trouble that occurred at the Stade de France in last season's final.

Fans of both Liverpool and Real Madrid were dangerously penned in, mugged by locals and tear gassed by French police on May 28 as they visited Saint-Denis to watch the final and tried to enter the stadium. Supporters of Liverpool in particular were incorrectly blamed for the troubles on the night.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: An independent review published last week cleared Liverpool fans of any wrongdoing despite UEFA and French authorities initially trying to pin the blame on them, with Dr Brandao Rodrigues labelling it 'remarkable' that nobody lost their life on May 28.

UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis has since apologised to the club and its supporters on behalf of the organisation, with Liverpool responding to the report with an angry statement of intent, slamming UEFA for lying about who was at fault.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? While the club continues to slam UEFA for their stance on the matter from last May, the fans have rallied in the wake of criticism and the atmosphere they provided inside Anfield helped Liverpool off to a lightning fast start, with Darwin Nunez scoring a spectacular opening goal.