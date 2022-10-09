EXPLAINED: Why Liverpool were denied penalty vs Arsenal after Gabriel handball

Casey Evans|
Gabriel Arsenal Fulham 2022-23Getty Images
Liverpool fans were unhappy that their team didn't receive a penalty against Arsenal after Gabriel handled the ball in the box.

  • Gabriel appeared to handle the ball
  • VAR waved off penalty appeal
  • Liverpool fans left furious

WHAT HAPPENED? During a dangerous Liverpool attack, Arsenal defender Gabriel seemed to handle the ball to stop a Diogo Jota cross.

WHY WASN'T IT GIVEN? Liverpool fans may have a case to be annoyed, as Gabriel's arm was high and in an unnatural position, though the short distance the ball travelled likely contributed to VAR waving away the penalty appeal.

STORY IN A PHOTO:

Replays clearly showed that Gabriel blocked Jota's cross with his arm...

Liverpool-Arsenal-Gabriel-Jota-screenshotViaplay

THE REACTION:

One fan pointed back to the incident after seeing Arsenal awarded a penalty at the other end for a debatable foul in the box - *explicit language warning*

