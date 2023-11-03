Explained: Why Jurgen Klopp is 'afraid' of Liverpool star Darwin Nunez in wake of unbelievable Bournemouth goal

Jurgen Klopp is 'afraid' of the highs Darwin Nunez could reach after the Liverpool star's stunning strike against Bournemouth.

Nunez scores against Bournemouth

Forward impressing at Liverpool

Klopp 'afraid' of his potential

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uruguayan international came off the bench to grab the winner in a 2-1 Carabao Cup victory at Vitality Stadium on Wednesday night. That was the 24-year-old's seventh goal of the season in all competitions, plus he has bagged four assists as well. Throughout the 2023-24 campaign, his pace, strength and running lines have caused defences problems and now manager Klopp believes his potential is scarily good.

WHAT THEY SAID: The German said on Friday: "His English is now that much better. Everything is different, he's in a very good moment, and this is still only the start. Long may it continue. I'm afraid of the highs he could reach. Let's work from here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Nunez joined Liverpool in 2022 from Benfica for £64 million ($79m), with add-ons potentially taking the fee to £85m ($105m), but question marks have been raised about his ability after scoring just nine Premier League goals last term. Now, however, Nunez seems to be coming into his own and there seems to be more to come from him.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Nunez is likely to feature for the Reds in their next Premier League match away to Luton Town on Sunday.