Explained: Why Chelsea are willing to accept cut-price £25m deal as they desperately seek new shirt sponsor

- One deal thwarted by league rules
- Second deal saw fan backlash
- Club has now instructed agency to find sponsor
WHAT HAPPENED? The Daily Mail reports that the Blues have instructed an agency to search for a sponsor ahead of the new season. Businesses have reportedly been presented with the opportunity to appear on the famous blue shirt for a fee of £25 million ($32m). The figure is markedly down on the £40m ($52m) the club previously earned from its deal with Three and significantly behind sums earned by other top clubs.
WHY HAVE CHELSEA SLASHED THEIR DEMANDS?: On Monday, Chelsea were forced into the unusual position of making their new kit available to buy with no sponsor's logo on the front after two previous agreements fell through. A bumper £60m (£78m) contract with the broadcaster Paramount+ fell foul of Premier League regulations, while a lesser figure of around £40m ($52m) with gambling firm Stake was then agreed but met with a backlash from fans.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea's '90s-inspired new shirt garnered much attention on it's sponsor-less reveal. Some have dubbed it the shirt of the season, with its lack of logo adding to its minimalist charm.
IN TWO PHOTOS:Getty
WHAT'S NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Mauricio Pochettino's men kick off their pre-season in the US on July 19 against a team that has no problems attracting sponsorship - League Two's Wrexham.