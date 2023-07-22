The real reasons behind PSG's decision to leave Kylian Mbappe out of their Japan pre-season tour squad - explained

Paris Saint-Germain have excluded Kylian Mbappe from their pre-season tour squad - GOAL explains the wider context behind the decision.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mbappe has been left out of PSG's squad for their pre-season trip to Asia, and he has reportedly been placed up for sale, with the club now willing to discuss a deal to move him on in this transfer window. Real Madrid have continually been linked with the France international, and reports suggest PSG believe the player already has an agreement with the Spanish club to join them on a free transfer next summer, when his contract has expired.

WHY HAVE PSG LEFT HIM OUT? L'Equipe, via Get French Football News, reports that Mbappe is not actually for sale until July 31 - the internal deadline that the club have set for the player to make a decision over his future. The club have informed him that he must either sign a new contract - a 10-year deal has been offered, worth €1bn (£865m/$1.1bn) - or be sold.

PSG have taken the decision to leave Mbappe out, the report claims, to show the player that they are not making empty threats and are willing to sell him this summer if he will not commit to the club. Mbappe's camp, though, are likely to be infuriated by the development, as they have maintained that nothing is agreed with Real.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Real Madrid are said to be willing to buy Mbappe this summer, with a €200 million (£173m/$222m) offer mooted from the Spanish giants. Saudi Arabian clubs have also been linked with a move for the World Cup winner, although he is said to only have eyes for the Bernabeu.

WHAT'S NEXT? As we approach the internal deadline set by PSG, Mbappe's future is likely to dominate the headlines.