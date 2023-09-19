Explained: Why AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli started Samuel Chukwueze over Christian Pulisic in Rossoneri's Champions League tie against Newcastle

AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli explained why he dropped Christian Pulisic in favor of Samuel Chukwueze for Champions League tie.

Pulisic dropped to bench

Woeful performance at the weekend

Chukwueze started instead

WHAT HAPPENED? Following a woeful showing at the weekend against Inter, where the Rossoneri were thumped 5-1 by their arch-rivals, Pulisic was dropped for Milan's UCL group stage match against Newcastle Tuesday.

Fellow summer arrival Samuel Chukwueze was given the nod instead alongside Rafael Leao and Olivier GIroud in attack.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Chukwueze is rapid, good at one-on-one situations, taking on a tall and physical full-back, but one with a very different pace to him. Pobega is very good at running into the box and entering those spaces," Pioli said before kick-off when asked about the changes he'd made to his team.

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After starting the Serie A season in stunning fashion with back-to-back goals in their first two matches of the season, the American star has cooled and has yet to find himself on the scoresheet since.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The American will look to come off the bench in the Champions League before returning to the Serie A on Saturday, September 23.