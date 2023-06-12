Ex-USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter makes shortlist for Eredivisie position

Former United States men's national team boss Gregg Berhalter is on the list of managerial targets for Eredivisie side Sparta Rotterdam.

WHAT HAPPENED? The New Jersey native has been out of work since his contract with the U.S. national team expired at the turn of the year, and it hasn't yet been ruled out that he might return to the helm of the Stars and Stripes. However, that move could well be thwarted after Dutch outlet Rijnmond Sport revealed that Berhalter is currently among the favourites for the Sparta job.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Eredivisie outfit finished an impressive sixth last campaign, landing head coach Maurice Steijn the vacant managerial role at Dutch giants Ajax. As a result, Sparta could turn to Berhalter as Steijn's successor, as the former defender represented the club between 1996 and 1998. Twente coach Ron Jans is also thought to feature in the shortlist.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Berhalter appears to be a wanted man. Championship side Swansea were the last club to register an interest late last month, which would see them continue their links with the United States after the unsuccessful 85-day tenure of Bob Bradley in 2016.

WHAT NEXT FOR BERHALTER? It remains to be seen whether Sparta make a formal approach to the American, or Jans, ahead of preparations for next season. The U.S., meanwhile, may want to hurry their approach if they are seriously interested in reinstating Berhalter - though Jesse Marsch remains the favorite to take over.