Ex-Tottenham Hotspur forward N'Jie confirms 'it is true I have received offers from England'

The Cameroon international has responded to rumours linking him with a return to England

Former Hotspur forward Clinton N'Jie has confirmed interest from the Premier League but says he is doing "well" at his current Russian club Dynamo Moscow where he is focused on completing the current season.

The 26-year-old spent the 2015/16 season at Spurs but his game time was limited by injuries, before joining Olympique from where he went to in July 2019 after three seasons at the Stade Velodrome.

Despite making 15 league appearances for Dynamo Moscow so far this season and scoring one goal, N'Jie admits that he has been approached by clubs from "everywhere" including .

"Right now I'm in Moscow. We haven't finished yet. We still have eight matches to play," N'Jie told Radio Sport Info.

"Then I have a contract that spans three years. Then this is football where everything can change very quickly. It is true that I have received offers from everywhere and even from England. However, I am well at Dynamo Moscow and I am focused on finishing my season. I hope I can give a little more in football here."

Turning to his international career, the 2017 (Afcon) winner appears unsure of what the future holds.

N'Jie last turned out for at the 2019 Afcon finals under Clarence Seedorf. But the arrival of new coach Toni Conceicao in September 2019 saw the forward missing out on three games taken charge by the Portuguese so far.

"Not really [in contact with Conceicao]. With what's going on in the world today we don't have enough information regarding the selection. But apparently, there are meetings scheduled in the coming days. We will know a little more about Afcon qualifiers. We wait," said N'Jie.

The former Olympique star shares his experience of a game in Cameroon colours when he struck a brace in the 4-1 win over in a 2015 Afcon qualifier in Yaounde.

"It was the first time my mother watched me play live inside a football stadium. The other day, I posted this video [of the match] on Instagram. Memory! And I know that many people remember this famous day. Here I think it remains the most beautiful memory with the Cameroonian team," N'Jie said.