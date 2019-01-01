Ex-Nigeria goalkeeper Ikeme open to Wolverhampton Wanderers return

The 33-year-old is looking to make a comeback for Wolves after overcoming a life-threatening disease

Former international Carl Ikeme has revealed his desire to return to Wolverhampton Wanderers in a coaching or mentoring capacity.

The goalkeeper, who spent his entire career with since joining the side at the age of 14, was forced to an early retirement last year due to his battle with leukaemia.

However, after intense treatment, the ex-Super Eagles star was told he is in ‘complete remission’ from the disease and has spoken of his desire to return to his childhood club soon.

“With football, last year, it was not something I envisioned going back into. Now this year, slowly, the taste is coming back,” he told Express and Star.

“It’s not fully there yet, I’m not too sure, but maybe, eventually, I’d like to be involved at some level. I don’t know if it would be full-on or full-time, but I’d like to do something around the club.

Article continues below

“The club have always been brilliant with me and said the door is open when I’m ready to come back. Everything is settled in my life at the minute, and I’m not quite ready to make a decision.

"When I decide I want to do it, I want to be able to do it to my fullest. Maybe in the near future, maybe into the next year, possibly. I’d like to be involved with the club. I think I could help in any sort of way.”

Ikeme made 191 appearances for Wolverhampton Wanderers and featured 10 times for the Super Eagles before his retirement.