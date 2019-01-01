Ex-Man Utd and Arsenal forward Van Persie retires after final Feyenoord game

After a glittering career, which took in spells at two Premier League giants, the former Netherlands international has hung up his boots.

Robin van Persie played his last game as a professional in 's Eredivisie loss to ADO Den Haag on Sunday.

Former and forward Van Persie rejoined his boyhood club in January 2018 and said earlier this season that he would not prolong his career solely in pursuit of the Eredivisie title.

The 35-year-old has been in typically prolific form for Feyenoord this term, scoring 16 goals in 25 appearances, but was unable to prevent his side slipping to a 2-0 home defeat to Den Haag.

But as he was withdrawn in a 92nd minute substitution, Van Persie was honoured by both teams, who formed a guard of honour to accompany his final walk off the field as he put an end to a glittering career.

He will not take part in the final league match of the campaign on Wednesday at Fortuna Sittard, which was originally due to be played on April 28 and moved to accommodate 's semi-final against .

"The goal was go out with honour because football is my passion,' the 35-year-old told the day prior to his final match.

"I'm glad I made that choice already because I've had a whole year to get mentally prepared for retirement.

"If I had only taken the decision a few weeks ago, it would have been difficult to let it sink it in such a short period of time."

Van Persie initially left Feyenoord in 2004 to join Arsenal, yet an in his first season was the only major trophy the forward won in eight years in London.

Article continues below

Developing into one of the Premier League's most lethal forwards, Van Persie departed for rivals United and fired the Old Trafford club to the Premier League title in Alex Ferguson's final year in charge.

The Dutchman, who also had a short stint at , also starred on the international stage as reached the World Cup final in 2010 and the semi-finals four years later.

He ends his career as his country's all-time top goalscorer with 50 strikes in 102 appearances.