Ex-Liverpool winger Silva reveals how Pogba tried to help him after money-grabbing agents took advantage

The Guinea-Bissau international was once highly regarded at Anfield, but has endured a tough time shaping his career and fulfilling his potential

Former winger Toni Silva has revealed that current star Paul Pogba once tried to help get his career back on track after being let down by money-grabbing agents.

The Guinea-Bissau international, who is now 25 years of age, was once a highly-regarded academy star at Anfield.

He was expected to outshine the likes of Raheem Sterling, but saw his career stall before it had really got going.

That was through no fault of his own, with Silva telling BBC Sport: "I used to speak with Paul Pogba when he was at and he was trying to help put me in touch with a better agent and with some clubs.

"But it didn't work out. The problem is I have never had someone in my life to help me, to guide me, to give me direction and show me the way.

"Agents have taken advantage of me and I've had some terrible moves because agents were chasing money, not looking after me.

"I'm just trying to play football to support my family but I'm not sure how much longer I can take it.

"I really want to play in again and this is keeping me going. I miss it so much and would do anything to play there.

"I think I am still playing now because of what English football taught me. To be tough, to be strong, and to fight. I try to remember this.

"It is normal to get frustrated but I will keep trying. Still, maybe just two or three years more may be enough for me."

Silva’s talent is currently on show at the 2019 .

That could prove to be a stage that helps him to follow in the footsteps of those he once lined up alongside at Liverpool, such as Sterling, Conor Coady, Jack Robinson and Suso.

A man who saw his route to the first-team at Anfield blocked by the likes of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres added: "I feel I let myself down somehow but I honestly don't know what more I could have done.

"I get frustrated because I thought I deserved a chance and if I had got that opportunity, who knows where I could be now?

Article continues below

"I loved playing for Liverpool but now when I watch Suarez play at Barca, Sterling at City and even Conor Coady at , I sometimes feel like I just want to give it all up.

"When people are texting me saying 'that could have been you', it makes me want to leave football. It makes me feel so down, so sad. I always have this in my mind."

Silva is currently on the books of Egyptian outfit Al Ittihad, having previously spent time in Bulgaria, , , Greece and .