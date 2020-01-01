‘Ex-internationals should be carried along’- Kanu questions NFF over new Nigeria kits

The Arsenal legend has broken his silence regarding the country’s national team kits which have drawn conflicting opinions

Nwankwo Kanu has shared his thoughts on the new Nike kits for 's national teams.

On February 5, the sports manufacturer revealed a dazzling design to replace the popular ‘Naija’ outfit which enjoyed record-breaking sales before the 2018 World Cup.

According to Nike, the designs are inspired by local fabric and instilled with a traditional aesthetic.

“In 2018, Naija changed the game with a collection for the ages that set a new standard for how Nike approaches federation design,” read a Nike statement.

“In 2020, Nigeria picks up right where they left off with a home kit that fuses the traditional aesthetic of an agbada robe with modern football design.”

Some fans believe the latest designs are worthy successors, while others are unimpressed.

When asked by Goal about it, the former Super Eagles skipper questioned the Nigeria Football Federation for not keeping ex-internationals abreast of the choices of kits.

“I do like the jersey but in the future when they are doing things like this, ex-internationals should be carried along in order to feel our own opinion,” Kanu told Goal.

“If not, we will accept whatever is thrown at us even if we don’t like it.”

Gernot Rohr’s men are set to wear the home design during the qualifying campaigns for the 2021 and the 2022 World Cup.