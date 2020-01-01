Ex-Chelsea star Oscar wants to switch international allegiance from Brazil to China

The South American, who now plays his club football in Asia, has suggested that he would be open to deserting the Selecao if FIFA rules are changed

Former star Oscar, who is now on the books of Chinese club Shanghai SIPG, has said that he would be willing to switch international allegiance from to .

The 28-year-old playmaker has won 47 caps for the country of his birth, with 12 goals. He has, however, been overlooked by the Selecao for several years now, with Brazil always well stocked for attacking talent.

Oscar is also plying his club football a long way from home and away from the spotlight cast on South American and European competition.

He took the decision to leave Chelsea for Asia in January 2017, with a big-money deal seeing his head turned. A career call that raised plenty of eyebrows has been justified by league and cup success in , with Oscar catching the eye across 123 appearances and 39 goals.

Having become a star attraction in Shanghai, the talented forward has now revealed that he would be willing to represent his adopted home at international level.

FIFA rules prevent players who have appeared in competitive fixtures from representing another nation.

Oscar, though, would like to see those regulations tweaked, telling Sportscene: “Of course I can think about it because it's difficult to go to the Brazil national team now because I'm here, but in China everyone sees how good I play.

“The China national team need one good midfielder, so I think I can help with this. I like China, but the players now who go to China to change their nationality, they can do better also.”

Oscar made his debut for Brazil in 2011, while he was on the books of Internacional in his homeland. A high-profile switch to Chelsea was made in 2012, while he formed part of a triumphant Confederations Cup side a year later.

He also earned a place in the Brazil squad for a home World Cup in 2014, but has not been called upon since 2016.

It appears unlikely that FIFA will be relaxing their stance regarding eligibility, but China could do with a player of Oscar’s experience and ability as they sit 76th in the world rankings and have failed to qualify for a World Cup finals since 2002.