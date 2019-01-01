Ex-Cameroon captain Benjamin Moukandjo quits Jiangsu Suning

The 30-year-old and his employers in the Chinese top-flight outfit parted ways on mutual consent

Former captain Benjamin Moukandjo has left Jiangsu Suning after spending one-and-a-half years at the club.

Moukandjo joined the Nanjing Olympic Sports Centre outfit in a two-year deal from French side Lorient in July 2017 but the club and the player have both opted to end their ties with four months left on the contract.

During his debut campaign in the Chinese Super League, the forward scored seven goals in 10 Chinese Super League matches and was loaned to league rivals Beijing Renhe for the 2018 season where he notched seven goals in 18 league outings.

Official: Moukandjo's contract has been terminated. — Forza Suning (@suningfc) March 1, 2019

Moukandjo who led the Indomitable Lions to 2017 Africa Cup of Nations triumph in Gabon, called time on his international career last September after comments national team coach Clarence Seedorf made about Cameroon international who ply their trade in China.