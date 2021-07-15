Ex-Bayern & Chelsea star Arjen Robben announces retirement at 37
Ex-Bayern Munich and Chelsea star Arjen Robben has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 37.
Robben has confirmed the news in an official statement via Groningen's official website, which reads: "Dear football friends, I have decided to stop my active football career.
"A very difficult choice. I want to thank everyone for all the heartwarming support!
"Regards, Arjen."
