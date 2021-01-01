Ex-Arsenal star Ozil stretchered off injured during latest Fenerbahce outing

The midfielder was unable to complete a Super Lig clash against Antalyaspor after going over on his ankle in the second half

Ex-Arsenal star Mesut Ozil was stretchered off injured during his latest outing for Fenerbahce on Thursday.

Ozil had to be helped off the pitch early in the second half of a 1-1 draw with Antalyaspor, having initially been handed his fourth consecutive start for his new club.

The 32-year-old went down awkwardly on his ankle following a challenge from opposition forward Fredy and was unable to continue thereafter, compounding what has so far been a frustrating start to his Fenerbahce career.

How many games could Ozil miss?

Goal has learned that Ozil sustained partial tears to his inner and outer lateral ankle ligaments and he is now set to take in between 4-6 weeks on the sidelines.

He will be unavailable for selection when Fenerbahce take on Konyaspor on Monday, and will also sit out subsequent Super Lig fixtures against Genclerbirligi and arch-rivals Besiktas later this month.

The best-case scenario for supporters would be for Ozil to return for a meeting with Denizlispor on April 5, but it is also possible he could be out until May depending on how his recovery goes.

How has Ozil performed for Fenerbahce since leaving Arsenal?

Arsenal agreed to terminate Ozil's contract at Emirates Stadium in January after he was deemed surplus to requirements by head coach Mikel Arteta.

The former Germany international subsequently signed a three-and-a-half-year contract with Fenerbahce, which was initially seen as a major coup for the Turkish club, but he has been unable to hit the ground running at Sukru Saracoglu Stadium.

Ozil has already appeared in seven games across all competitions for Erol Bulut's side, but has yet to record a single goal or assist, and he blew a great chance to open his account against Antalyaspor.

The playmaker looked certain to score after receiving a pass in acres of space in the penalty area just before the interval, but rushed his shot and dragged the ball wide of the near post, much to the dismay of the Fenerbahce coaching staff watching on from the dugout.

Article continues below

The bigger picture

Ozil had gone over nine months without playing a competitive game before his arrival at Fenerbahce, meaning it was always likely to take time for him to rediscover his best form.

However, the one-time Arsenal talisman has endured his fair share of struggles with injury in the past, and the Turkish club will have to manage his latest issue carefully in order to avoid losing him for the remainder of the season.

Further reading