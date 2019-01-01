Evra trolls PSG fans with reminder of 6-1 Barcelona thumping after online backlash

The former Manchester United defender addressed supporters of the Ligue 1 club after they reacted negatively to his rousing pre-match video

Patrice Evra has posted a message to PSG fans on social media following a backlash against his video that called for Manchester United to "give everything" in their Champions League clash with the Ligue 1 winners.

In the original social media post, Evra gave a stirring speech to supporters and players of his former club, with special messages for the likes of Paul Pogba, David De Gea, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

He also urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side to "give everything" and "eat the grass" in their attempts to get the better of PSG in Tuesday night's meeting at Old Trafford.

It would be the French champions that came out on top in the game, however, with goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe meaning United face an uphill battle to turn around the second leg and reach the quarter-finals.

And having faced a backlash from PSG fans over his rousing pre-match video, Evra has now issued a response to defend his actions, accompanied by an image of him lifting the Champions League trophy.

He wrote on Instagram, in French: "I will write in French for some pseudo supporters of PSG that exist only in social networks and they don't understand English because the true PSG fans are what I heard last night from the beginning until the end of the match. Congratulations to them.

"My message was a message to support my players from Manchester United and I have never disrespected PSG and I never said we would win!!! But unfortunately some still interpret things as they want it... but in any case, I expect you to win this trophy that your club has never won. See you very soon I hope."

And Evra signed off the message by suggesting that the last-16 tie isn't over yet, reminding PSG fans of the 4-0 lead they had over Barcelona in the first leg at the same stage in 2017, only to be hammered 6-1 in the return meeting to dump them out of the competition.

He added: "Good luck and from there we can speak the same language (be careful to the remontada [comeback] anyway because you are great experts) here it's not Paris as the Champions League winner."

Despite the signings of the likes of Mbappe and Neymar for mega money in recent times, PSG are yet to advance to the semi-finals of the Champions League, exiting at the quarter-final stage in four of the last six seasons.

The likes of Carlo Ancelotti, Laurent Blanc and Unai Emery have all been and gone since 2011, with Thomas Tuchel the latest manager with the task of attempting to break the duck and win Europe's premier club competition.