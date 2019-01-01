Evra expects Pogba to leave Man Utd & suggests Alexis only joined for the money

The club's former left-back is expecting his fellow Frenchman to move on this summer, while questions have been asked of the Chilean forward

Paul Pogba "will leave" this summer, claims Patrice Evra, while Alexis Sanchez stands accused of having disappointed at Old Trafford because he only joined for the money.

Two of the club's star names are seeing their respective futures called into question ahead of the summer transfer window.

World Cup winner Pogba is said to be attracting interest from , with Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane admitting to being a fan, and was involved in an angry confrontation with a supporter on the final day of a forgettable 2018-19 campaign.

Evra believes his fellow Frenchman will be on the move, with too many bridges having been burned between player and supporters, despite the 26-year-old being the club’s record signing and a member of the PFA Team of the Year.

“I don't want to blame all the players because I think that some players are here [at United] and they themselves don't even know why they are here,” the former Red Devils defender told Sky Sports.

“I think [Pogba] will leave, because you need to feel the love when you play somewhere, you need to be committed. If Paul decides to stay another year and then leave, or stay another few years, maybe the fans will love him because he is committed.

“It's not like I am protecting Paul but when there are incidents like with the fan, they are killing Paul.”

While suggesting that Pogba has been unfortunate in not making the desired impact United, Evra believes others have joined the club for the wrong reasons.

international Sanchez was considered to be a coup when joining from in January 2018, with interest from fended off, but he has flopped badly and is considered to have put personal gain above professional ambition.

Evra added on the South American forward: “Some players only come for the money, I am not afraid to say that.

“I have nothing against him, but Sanchez, when I saw the deal, that's when I thought the Manchester United history just went down.

“He had Manchester City, they were offering less money but he was going to play better football than United - I'm sorry about that, but City play better football and [Pep] Guardiola will improve him.

“So I want to know what is the real reason for choosing United? Don't tell me he loved Manchester United when he was a kid.

“It's either the money or he wanted to be the number one, take the No.7 shirt and be the star.”