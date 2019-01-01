'Everything was right for me' - Bruno Fernandes reveals Sporting blocked Tottenham move

The Portugal international claims he had agreed terms with the Premier League side but the Portuguese club stopped the transfer

Bruno Fernandes has revealed that he had agreed to join during the summer transfer window, but that blocked the move.

The 24-year-old midfielder claims he had agreed a deal with Spurs, but they were not willing to meet the €70 million (£64m/$77m) price tag put on him by the Portuguese club.

Fernandes had drawn up interest from various clubs this summer, including , but Sporting were reluctant to sell their star man unless the correct fee was met.

Spurs interest in the prolific striker opened up towards the end of the transfer window but they failed to conclude due to financial negotiations between the clubs.

"As you all know, Tottenham made a lot of proposals for me. Everything was right with me - or practically should be,” he said in an interview with GQ.

“I never made any big demands, my manager was always dealing with the finances.

“It was, and is my goal to play in , Sporting know that, everyone knows that, and there were conditions for things to be done.

“But Sporting understood that the value was not enough and I have to respect the decision."

The international had an emphatic season last year, winning the Nation’s League with his national side and scoring 32 goals in 50 appearances for Sporting.

Although only having a £31m (€34m/$38m) release clause in his contract, Fernandes has emphasised his commitment to his current club amid interest from Real Madrid in the final days of the window.

"Any player has to be motivated to stay in a club like Sporting, a great club that strives for great goals,” Fernandes added.

“Having the dream of playing in England did not prevent continuity at Sporting. Sporting made the decision not to sell me also because they believed in my worth and for believing that the values ​​that were offered by me were not enough.

“I have to be flattered that Sporting does not accept values ​​that for them are low and for me it has to be proud of the club to think I'm worth more."