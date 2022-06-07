'Everybody wants to feel loved' - Pogba tells Juventus, PSG & Barcelona what he really wants amid free transfer battle

The World Cup winner will become a free agent at the end of the month, but has yet to decide on his next move

Paul Pogba has told reported suitors Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona what he really wants amid the ongoing free transfer battle for the departing Manchester United star.

United have confirmed that Pogba will leave the club upon the expiration of his contract, bringing to an end his largely underwhelming second spell at Old Trafford.

The Frenchman rejoined the Red Devils from Juve in a record deal back in 2016, but only managed to win the League Cup and Europa League while struggling for form and fitness on a consistent basis.

What has Pogba said about his next move?

GOAL has reported that Juve have offered Pogba the chance to return to Turin, while PSG and Barca are also reportedly keen on securing his services.

The 29-year-old has outlined exactly what he is looking for from his next club in an interview with UNINTERRUPTED - the athlete empowerment brand founded by basketball legend Lebron James and American businessman Maverick Carter.

“I just want the best for me, I’m thinking like putting everything together," said Pogba.

"Take my time and I’m just looking for the best. I just want to play football, be myself always and enjoy what I do.

"I need to enjoy what I do because otherwise I cannot perform well. I don’t want to be thinking negative.

"We can be losing games, losing trophies but you have to be happy where you are and enjoy yourself. That’s what I’m looking for."

Pogba needs to "feel loved"

Pogba was a divisive figure throughout his United career, with his commitment to the collective cause called into question due to his perceived love of the spotlight away from the pitch.

The World Cup winner was even booed and told to "f*ck off" by a section of supporters during a 3-2 home win against Norwich last season, and he has now stressed the importance of feeling "appreciated" in order to perform at the highest possible level.

"As long as you click first of all with the team, the fans, with the club that knows you and loves you. When you're free mentally, you enjoy yourself and that's when you perform," Pogba added.

Article continues below

"Everyone wants to feel loved, everybody needs that, your soul needs that. Its always good to feel that the work you do is appreciated.

"People around make a huge difference because they can cheer you up or bring you down."

Further reading