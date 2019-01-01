'Every game is important in a Barcelona shirt' - Oshoala targets victory against Aluko's Juventus

The Spanish giants begin their quest for continental glory in Alessandria and the Nigerian is hoping for a positive outing

Asisat Oshoala has stressed how every game is important in a shirt as her Spanish side face in Wednesday's Uefa Women's Round of 32, first leg encounter.

The international shone brightly in preseason, scoring eight goals in five games but could not make a scoring start for the Blaugranes as they crushed CD Tacon 9-1 on Saturday.

Ahead of the Juventus clash, Barcelona are reminded of their 3-1 Round of 32 first-leg loss to BIIK Kazygurt in Shymkent a year ago, although they eventually advanced on the away goal rule.

This time, the maiden BBC Women's Footballer of the Year winner, who is looking beyond personal glory, assures they will do everything to avoid a repeat at Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta.

"It's about me trying to get better in each game and trying to make sure that I help my team to get victory every time we play," Oshoala told Spanish magazine, Futfem.

Friendly or not, I think every game is important in the Barca shirt. You have to give everything you have.

"Scoring goals, I think is down to team game because we have been playing really good during the preseason, trying to correct mistakes and improve as well.

"Obviously, everything is about the experience. The team had an [bad] experience last year [against BIIK Kazygurt] in Kazakhstan.

"For this year, we will try to make sure we do not repeat the same mistake but correct what happened last year and try to get better.

"I think facing a new team [like Juventus] is always good because they have not faced us before. It's vice versa. It's the same for us and for them as well.

"It's difficult. You need some times to watch some of their games and all that but I think it bores down to team game. We play as a team and that makes it easier for us."

Oshoala will hope to hit the ground running in this year's competition on Wednesday as Barcelona square up against the Italian champions.