'Every game he is phenomenal' - Zidane lauds Courtois after fifth-straight Real Madrid clean sheet

The Belgian stopper was praised by them Los Blancos boss after the team edged closer to reclaiming the title

Zinedine Zidane praised the "phenomenal" Thibaut Courtois after took another step towards the title with a win over Deportivo .

Madrid kept a clean sheet for the fifth straight game, recording a 2-0 win on Friday to move four points clear of rivals with three games remaining.

Zidane lauded Courtois, who made four saves in Madrid's win as Karim Benzema netted a penalty before Marco Asensio's second-half goal.

"He has a very big influence. He is our goalkeeper, what he is doing every game is phenomenal," Madrid coach Zidane told a news conference, via AS.

"It is a matter for everyone when it comes to defending … today, he [Courtois] has been good for us with two or three stops, and then the strength of the entire team.

"We have to continue like this."

Madrid scored a penalty for the third straight game, while the VAR was needed to award Asensio's goal after it was initially ruled out due to an offside decision against Benzema.

As another clean sheet helped Madrid, Zidane said he was happy with his team, who are away to Granada on Monday.

"I'm not worried because the important thing is to win matches," he said.

"We didn't score four or five goals, but because there is an opponent who defends. We scored two goals, one very beautiful in play.

"I am happy and calm with what we are doing."

Following the Granada match, Real Madrid have league matches at home against and a trip to to round out the season before they attempt to overturn a 2-1 deficit in their second round match versus .

Madrid's title rivals Barcelona will play fixtures against Valladolid (away), Osasuna (home) and Alaves (away) as they attempt to haul in the four-point gap established by Los Blancos.

Barcelona have won the last two La Liga titles with Real Madrid last claiming the honour after the 2016-17 season.

Despite winning 33 titles in their existence, Los Blancos have only won it twice in the last 12 years.