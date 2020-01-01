Women's Super League

Everton Women sign Australian international Hayley Raso

The Barclays FA Women’s Super League side Everton have signed Australian international Hayley Raso.

The 25-year-old joins England Under-21 goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and 28-year-old England midfielder Izzy Christiansen who used to play for Manchester City in signing for the north west club. Hayley Raso Australia

Former Everton and Australian legend from the men’s game, Tim Cahill who scored a record 50 goals in 108 games for his country had this to say:

Everton host Reading next in the WSL however it’s believed Raso won’t feature for Everton until mid-Feb after the Australian Olympic qualifiers.

