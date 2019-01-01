Everton resisting Paris Saint-Germain's approach for Idrissa Gueye

The Senegal tough-tackler is seen as one of the few resolves by the French giants, who have Marco Verratti sidelined with injury

Everton have rejected Paris Saint-Germain’s offer for Idrissa Gueye, with the Premier League club keen to keep a ‘really important’ player.

The French giants, according to Sky Sports, made a £21.5 million bid for the midfielder; one manager Marco Silva confirmed.

According to the Portuguese tactician, the Toffees are reluctant to sell a proven performer. Their stance is, however, likely to change if approached with a price befitting of the player’s value.

"We rejected the offer," Silva said, per Sky Sports.

"He is a really important player for us. We don't put [players] in the market.

"For some clubs to come here to buy our players they have to really [meet] the value of the player. For this price I cannot see the value. "

" You know my opinion since the first day you started speaking about this possible offer," he added.

"From a technical point of view, as a manager, he is a really important player for us and he is one player we don't think to lose in this market.

"Of course after some moments it is a matter of money and it is up to the club to decide but from my technical point of view he is a player who is really important for us."

Since his switch from Aston Villa in the summer of 2016, Gueye has been a cog part of Everton set-up, regardless of the manager on the sideline.

This season, the 29-year-old has featured in 22 games across all competitions.