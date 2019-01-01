Everton loanee Yannick Bolasie reveals Romelu Lukaku's role in Anderlecht move

The Congolese attacker completed a deadline day move to the Belgian topflight and he is set for his first challenge outside England

Yannick Bolasie has revealed how Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku's social media message inspired him to join Belgian First Division A giants Anderlecht on loan.

The 29-year-old will stay at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium until the end of the season after terminating his temporary stay at Aston Villa in January.

But his conversation with his former Everton teammate was decisive for his move to the most successful club in Belgium.

Lukaku rose through the ranks of the Purple and White and won several laurels including the Belgian Pro League top scorer and the Belgian Silver Shoe before his departure to Chelsea in 2011.

DR Congo internationals including Newcastle United's Chancel Mbemba and Royal Antwerp star Dieumerci Mbokani also turned out for the Belgian outfit and the 27-year-old has disclosed that he consulted them before making his decision.

"Chancel Mbemba, Dieumerci Mbokani and Romelu Lukaku have already told me about this club", Bolasie was quoted by Het Nieuwsblad.

"When I told Lukaku that Anderlecht wanted me, he looked at me (via FaceTime) and immediately said: 'Go, now!'."

The Lyon-born forward has played in all levels of the English league with Plymouth Argyle in League One, Barnet in League Two, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in the Championship and in the Premier League with Everton and the Eagles.

"I played in England at all levels, I thought a change might be necessary," he continued.

"As a player, you always keep learning. At Anderlecht, they have made a lot of good players, and coming to a historic club like Anderlecht should also help me improve."

Bolasie is in contention for his Anderlecht debut against Standard Liege on Sunday.