Everton boss Ancelotti provides Gbamin injury update ahead of Crystal Palace clash

The Italian tactician has confirmed the midfielder is gradually recovering from his injury after undergoing a successful surgery

manager Carlo Ancelotti has issued Jean-Philippe Gbamin injury update ahead of their Premier League game against on Saturday.

The international joined the Goodison Park outfit last summer from German side 05 but has only featured twice since the move.

Gbamin suffered a thigh problem against back in August and had a successful surgery which was expected to rule him out of action for eight weeks.

The former Lens man is, however, yet to recover from the setback and Ancelotti is hoping he can return to fitness and play a part for his side before the end of the season.

"The plan for Gbamin is [to return] eight weeks after the surgery. The surgery went well and now he is doing an individual treatment,” Ancelotti said in a pre-match press conference.

"With him, we have to go slowly because the injury was big. Step by step, we will see how he is going. Of course, we hope to recover him before the end of the season."

will hope to clinch their 10th win of the season against Roy Hodgson’s men without the Ivorian.