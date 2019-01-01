Everton are a big club - Jean-Philippe Gbamin

The Ivorian midfielder was unveiled on Tuesday and he is looking to give his best to the Goodison Park outfit

Jean-Philippe Gbamin has revealed he could not reject , being a ‘big club’, after they showed their interest in signing him.

The 23-year-old international completed a £25 million move to the Goodison Park outfit from German side last week.

The combative midfielder has been recruited to fill the gap of international Idrissa Gueye, who joined French champions .

Gbamin, who was unveiled at USM Finch Farm on Tuesday, has lifted the lid on the reason for choosing the Premier League side.

"I was aware they really wanted me and they wanted me to play in a position that I love playing,” he said in a press conference.

" are a big club and when a big club comes in for you, you don’t hesitate. They had been looking at me for a long time.

"I’ve played at clubs where fans show passion and I know for a fact the fans are noisy and get behind the side - I can’t wait to experience that myself for real.

"There’s been a lot of confidence shown in me bringing me to the club. I want to show people what I’m capable of.

"I’m demanding of myself and will push myself to be the best I can."

The midfielder has also lauded the club’s ambition after he was shown their prospective new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

"I’ve seen how the new stadium looks on virtual reality and it gives you such a desire to play there for real,” he continued.

"You can certainly feel the ambition at the heart of this club to grow it to the highest level. I think we are showing it too by signing quality young players.”

Gbamin could make his debut for Everton in their opening 2019-20 Premier League game against on Saturday.