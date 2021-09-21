European Golden Shoe winner Lewandowski: I don't have to prove myself in another league

The Polish frontman was strongly linked with a move away from Allianz Arena in the summer, but he remains fully committed to the German champions

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has declared "I don't have to prove myself in another league" after picking up the award for winning the 2020-21 European Golden Shoe.

Lewandowski is widely regarded as one of the finest strikers of his generation, having initially made his name at Borussia Dortmund before joining Bayern in 2014.

The Poland international has taken his game to even greater heights at Allianz Arena, with the 2020-21 campaign proving to be his best yet in terms of his overall contribution in the final third.

Lewandowski's record-breaking year

Lewandowski scored 41 goals in 29 Bundesliga matches for Bayern last term, despite missing a whole month of action due to injury.

The 33-year-old surpassed Gerd Muller's record for the most goals scored in a single German top-flight campaign in the process, and also won the European Golden Shoe for the first time in his career - finishing 11 ahead of ex-Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi.

What's been said?

Lewandowski was finally presented with the award on Tuesday, and took the opportunity to reiterate his commitment to Bayern after a summer of intense transfer speculation.

The frontman was strongly linked with a move to the Premier League at one stage, with Chelsea mooted as his most likely destination amid suggestions that he would benefit from stepping out of his comfort zone in the Bundesliga.

"I don't have to prove myself in another league," said Lewandowski. "I can compete with the best from other leagues in the Champions League.

"I am 100 per cent focused on Bayern Munich, I don't think about anything else but my team."

Lewandowski reacts to Haaland rumours

It has been reported that Bayern could look to bring in Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland as Lewandowski's long-term successor, but he insists that he still has many years ahead of him at the highest level of the game.

"I am still here - and I will be here for a long time!" said Lewandowski. "Age, these are just numbers. I feel very good, I have the best stats I've ever had. I know that with my body I can play at the top level for years to come. I'm like a good wine and I hope to get even better."

Lewandowski will be back in action with Bayern when they take on Furth in their next Bundesliga fixture on Friday.

