European Championship: Who is the all-time record goalscorer?
Winning the European Championship guarantees you continental glory, but who are the top-scorers of the tournament?
While lifting the European Championship is a team effort, the tournament also offers players the chance to shine on an individual basis – with special attention saved for the prolific goalscorers.
So who has scored the most goals in European Championship competition history? Goal takes a look.
Editors' Picks
- 'One of the best defenders out there' - Why Chelsea need to make Christensen's new contract a priority
- Xavi's chosen heir: Italy ace Verratti finally set become global superstar at Euro 2020
- A Ronaldo-like winger or De Bruyne's partner - Where would £100m Grealish fit in at Man City?
- What's next for Saliba as Arsenal close in on £50m White?
European Championship: Who is the all-time record goalscorer?
Cristiano Ronaldo currently holds the record as the all-time top-scorer in the European Championships with 14 goals.
He broke the record of nine goals previously set by France icon Michel Platini, with a penalty against Hungary in Euro 2020.
Ronaldo scored the 87th-minute penalty to mark his 10th goal in the competition.
Ronaldo has continued to break records during Euro 2020, becoming the all-time top scorer in the World Cup and European Championship combined following his two goals against France in the final group stage game.
He also became the first player to feature at five finals tournaments, representing Portugal at every Euros since his country hosted the tournament in 2004.
The Portugal captain is followed by Platini on nine goals, and then Alan Shearer and Antoine Griezmann on seven goals apiece.
European Championship all-time goalscorer table
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Goals scored
|Matches played
|Tournament(s)
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo*
|Portugal
|14
|24
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2020
|2
|Michel Platini
|France
|9
|5
|1984
|3
|Alan Shearer
|England
|7
|9
|1992, 1996, 2000
|3
|Antoine Griezmann*
|France
|7
|10
|2016, 2020
|5
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|Netherlands
|6
|8
|2004, 2008
|5
|Patrick Kluivert
|Netherlands
|6
|9
|1996, 2000, 2004
|5
|Wayne Rooney
|England
|6
|10
|2004, 2012, 2016
|5
|Thierry Henry
|France
|6
|11
|2000, 2004, 2008
|5
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic*
|Sweden
|6
|13
|2004, 2008, 2012, 2016
|5
|Nuno Gomes
|Portugal
|6
|14
|2000, 2004, 2008
|11
|Savo Milosevic
|Yugoslavia
|5
|4
|2000
|11
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|5
|8
|2016, 2020
|11
|Marco van Basten
|Netherlands
|5
|9
|1988, 1992
|11
|Milan Baros
|Czech Republic
|5
|11
|2004, 2008, 2012
|11
|Robert Lewandowski*
|Poland
|5
|11
|2012, 2016, 2020
|11
|Jurgen Klinsmann
|West Germany & Germany
|5
|13
|1998, 1992, 1996
|11
|Fernando Torres
|Spain
|5
|13
|2004, 2008, 2012
|11
|Mario Gomez
|Germany
|5
|13
|2008, 2012, 2016
|11
|Zinedine Zidane
|France
|5
|14
|1996, 2000, 2004
*Player still active