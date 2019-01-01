Europa League quarter-finals: Fixtures, live streams, how to watch & results

Everything you need to know about the Europa League as it reaches the last eight, including how to watch every game

The race to claim continental silverware is continuing apace as the enters the quater-final phase.

Premier League pair and will feel that they have a great chance to lift a trophy at the end of the season in Baku but they will have to clear at least two more hurdles to get to the final.

duo and will be looking to fly the flag for , while may see themselves as something of a de-facto frontrunner.

Slavia Prague, and will all too be jousting for glory in Europe, and Goal will bring you everything you need to know about the fixtures, results and how to watch the action.

Europa League quarter-finals fixtures & results

This season's Europa League quarter-finals kick off on April 11, 2019 when all eight teams are in action.

Arsenal will take the advantage of playing at the Emirates Stadium into their clash with Napoli while Chelsea will travel east to face Slavia Prague.

Benfica meanwhile host Eintracht in and Spanish duo Villarreal and Valencia will face off in the Derbi de la Comunitat, 15 years after they previously clashed in the semi-finals of the UEFA Cup.

The second legs will be held on April 18. You can see the full breakdown of fixtures and results in the table below.

Team Agg. Team 1st Leg 2nd Leg Arsenal - Napoli Apr 11 Apr 18 Benfica - Eintracht Apr 11 Apr 18 Slavia Prague - Chelsea Apr 11 Apr 18 Villarreal - Valencia Apr 11 Apr 18

All games are scheduled to kick off at 8pm BST (3pm EST).

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the UK, Europa League quarter-final matches will be available to watch live on TV via BT Sport , who also offer an online streaming service through their app.

In the US, viewers are able to watch the Europa League quarter-final games on TV through Bleacher Report's B/R Live service, the Univision network (which includes Univision Deportes, UniMas and Galavision) or TNT USA. Alternatively, fuboTV offer coverage of all games, with a seven-day free trial available.

You can see which channels will be showing each game in the list below.

April 11, 2019 - Arsenal vs Napoli

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Univision Deportes

Univision Deportes US online stream: B/R Live

April 11, 2019 - Benfica vs Eintracht Frankfurt

UK TV channel: BT Sport Extra

BT Sport Extra UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: N/A

N/A US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo

April 11, 2019 - Slavia Prague vs Chelsea

UK TV channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport 3 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: N/A

N/A US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo

April 11, 2019 - Villarreal vs Valencia

UK TV channel: BT Sport ESPN

BT Sport ESPN UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: Galavision

Galavision US online stream: B/R Live / Univision Deportes En Vivo / UniMas / Galavision

April 18, 2019 - Chelsea vs Slavia Prague

UK TV channel: BT Sport 3

BT Sport 3 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: B/R Live

April 18, 2019 - Eintracht vs Benfica

UK TV channel: TBC

TBC UK online stream: TBC

TBC US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: B/R Live

April 18, 2019 - Napoli vs Arsenal

UK TV channel: BT Sport 2

BT Sport 2 UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: B/R Live

April 18, 2019 - Valencia vs Villarreal

UK TV channel: BT Sport ESPN

BT Sport ESPN UK online stream: BT Sport app

BT Sport app US TV channel: TBC

TBC US online stream: B/R Live

When are the Europa League semi-finals & final?

Once the quarter-finals have concluded the competition heads into the semi-final stage, which will take place at the beginning of May.

There is no need for a semi-final draw as it was already done during the quarter-final draw, so we have an idea of how the final four will look, as you can see below.

Semi-final One: Arsenal/Napoli vs Villarreal/Valencia

Arsenal/Napoli vs Villarreal/Valencia Semi-final Two: Benfica/Eintracht vs Slavia Prague/Chelsea

The first legs of the semi-finals will be played on May 2 with the second legs taking place on May 9.

Winners of the semi-finals will contest the 2019 Europa League final on May 29, 2019. That game will be played at the Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, which is the home stadium of the country's national team.