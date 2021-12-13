Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw: Leicester land Randers while Celtic face Bodo/Glimt

Leicester City have landed Randers in the Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw while Celtic will face Bodo/Glimt.

The Foxes will play the Danish outfit for a place in the round of 16 after finishing third in Group C behind Spartak Moscow and Napoli.

Celtic meanwhile, are due to face Norwegian outfit Bodo/Glimt while either Tottenham or Vitesse will go on to play Rapid Vienna after the outcome of the final Group G match is determined.

What are the remaining ties?

Marseille were first to be drawn out of the pot, with Jorge Sampaoli's side set to play Romanian club Qarabag in the first knockout stage.

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have been pitted against Slavia Prague, PSV will meet Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Midtjylland have drawn PAOK and the final tie of the round will see Sparta Prague take on Partizan Belgrade.

Europa Conference League knockout round play-off draw in full

Marseille vs Qarabag

PSV vas Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Fenerbahce vs Slavia Prague

Midtjylland vs PAOK

Leicester vs Randers

Celtic vs Bodo/Glimt

Sparta Prague vs Partizan Belgrade

Rapid Vienna vs Vitesse or Tottenham

Dates for Europa Conference League knockout round play-off fixtures

All ties will be played over two legs, with the first of those taking place on February 17, 2022.

Return dates will be held a week later on February 24.

The victors will join the eight Europa Conference League group winners in the last 16, while the losers exit European competition entirely.

The draw for the round of 16 will take place on February 25, while the final will be staged at the National Arena in Tirana on May 25.

