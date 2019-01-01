Ethiopia's Abera scores, Nigeria's Anu makes full debut as Birkirkara thump Swieqi United

The Africans combined to inspire their side's return to winning ways in the Malta top-flight encounter on Wednesday

Loza Abera continued with her impressive scoring form as Esther Anu made her starting debut in Birkirkara's 4-1 victory over Sweiqui United in Wednesday's Malta Women's League contest.

After being held by Mgarr United in a 0-0 draw last week, the defending champions were aiming to bounce back to winning ways against their title rivals, handing a starting role to the Africans.

Ethiopia's Abera was hoping to extend her goal tally this season, while the -born raised forward earned her full debut after her move from Portsmouth to the Malta outfit.

The hosts gained a first-half lead courtesy of strikes from Stephania Farrugia and Tracy Teuma despite the visitors pulling one goal back before the break.

However, Raina Giusti and Abera scored a goal each in the second half to ensure the Stripes recorded their third win of the season.

The Ethiopia international, who lasted the duration, has now scored five goals in four outings this season for Birkirkara.

The victory takes Birkirkara to second on the log on goal difference despite being tied on 10 points with leaders Mgarr United after four matches and they will face Mosta in their next tie on November 26.