‘Etebo has been excellent’, says Stoke City teammate Charlie Adam

The midfielder was one of the standout performers as the Potters were forced to a draw at Ipswich over the weekend

Oghenekaro Etebo has been excellent since joining , according to Charlie Adam.

On Saturday, the midfielder starred alongside right-back Tom Edwards as the Potters came close to sealing a first away win since October at Ipswich Town.

The 1-1 draw was the former Warri player’s 23rd Championship outing since swapping Portuguese outfit Feirense for Stoke before the 2018 Fifa World Cup, and Adam has been impressed by his showings so far.

Article continues below

“Etebo has been excellent since he’s come in and it’s good to see Tom getting a run of games and playing at a level we know he’s capable of – and we know he can do more as well,” Adam told Signal Radio, per Stoke Sentinel.