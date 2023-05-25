Erling Haaland reveals his favourite goal from record-breaking season at Manchester City

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland has named his bicycle kick against Southampton as his favourite strike this season.

Revealed strike against Southampton was his best of the year

Has bagged 52 goals in all competitions this year

Named FWA Footballer of the Year on Thursday night

WHAT HAPPENED? Haaland has 36 goals — and counting — to pick from. But he admitted that his personal favourite came in the 68th minute of Man City's clash with Southampton. The striker ghosted into the box and met a Jack Grealish cross with an athletic bicycle kick to hand the Cityzens a 3-0 lead.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking at the Football Writers' Association awards, Haaland opened up on his favourite goal: "The bicycle kick against Southampton was something special, right? To hang this big body in the air like that!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has been worth every penny for City this season, bagging 52 goals in all competitions as Pep Guardiola's side are three games away from completing the third treble in English football history.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Man City travel to Brentford to round off their 2022-23 title winning campaign. Haaland isn't necessarily a guaranteed starter, though, with two finals coming up.