What is Erling Haaland's net worth & how much does the Borussia Dortmund star earn?

Erling Haaland has come a long way in a short period of time, with a meteoric rise to prominence transforming him from a virtual unknown at Molde to a global superstar on the books at Borussia Dortmund.

That ascent was completed in the space of just two years, via a productive stint in Austria with Red Bull Salzburg, and the sky is now the limit for a prolific frontman maintaining remarkable standards in Germany.

He has eclipsed the efforts of his father Alf Inge, who represented Manchester City and Leeds United in his playing days, and is now one of the most recognisable and marketable talents on the planet. How, though, do his earnings stack up against the European elite? GOAL takes a look...

What is Erling Haaland’s net worth?

Net worth: £9 million ($12m) Source of wealth: Football contracts, endorsement deals Date of birth: July 21, 2000 Place of birth: Leeds, England

As of January 2022, Haaland’s net worth is estimated to sit at around the £9 million ($12m) mark.

Haaland joined Dortmund in December 2019 and committed to a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Bundesliga giants.

Fresh terms have been mooted for him throughout a memorable stint with BVB, but no deal has been done to ensure that he remains of considerable interest to leading sides across Europe.

How much does Erling Haaland earn?

The terms Haaland agreed when linking up with Dortmund are said to be worth £132,000-a-week, meaning that he pulls in a little over £6.8m ($9m) on an annual basis.

He was reported to be earning just £60 every week when starting his rise to prominence at Molde, with those terms only rising to £20,000-a-week at Red Bull Salzburg.

The 21-year-old’s salary appears set to skyrocket from this point, with a big-money transfer for 2022 seemingly in the offing.

With the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City all sniffing around one of the hottest prospects in world football, and with super agent Mino Raiola managing his career, there has been talk of Haaland taking his annual salary to £30m ($41m) in any move – around £577,000-a-week and alongside the likes of Lionel Messi and Neymar on the list of football’s biggest earners.

Timeframe Earnings Per second £0.22 Per minute £12.9 Per hour £776 Per day £18,630 Per week £132,000 Per month £566,666 Per year £6,800,000

What sponsorship deals does Erling Haaland have?

Nike handed Haaland his first boot sponsorship deal after seeing him rise to prominence, but that agreement is said to have come to a close in January 2022.

There has been talk of Puma – the kit suppliers of Dortmund and Manchester City – readying a lucrative offer to bring the Norway international onto their books.

▪️ 75 appearances

▪️ 76 goals



Two years of Erling Haaland at Borussia Dortmund 💛 pic.twitter.com/PispoMcpul — GOAL (@goal) December 29, 2021

Elsewhere, Haaland is a brand ambassador for Samsung Norge and invested in California-based sports tech company Hyperice in May 2021 – becoming an ambassador for them as well.

He figures prominently in the FIFA video game series from EA Sports, where his rankings continue to rise, and was named in the FIFPRO World XI for 2021.

How many social media followers does Erling Haaland have?

Haaland is active on social media and boasts an army of loyal followers across multiple platforms.

He has 13 million followers on Facebook and attracts thousands of likes for every post.

On Twitter, the highly-rated forward is up to 1.4m followers and likes to show his lighter side there when regularly posting video content.

It is on Instagram that Haaland has earned his biggest following, of 14m, meaning that he boasts another avenue to potential earnings there should he wish to starting promoting the brands he is associated with.