WATCH: Erling Haaland, that didn't take long! Man City star scores FOUR minutes into new Premier League season with first touch against Burnley

After 36 goals last season, it took just four minutes and one touch for the Erling Haaland to open his account for the 2023-24 campaign.

Norwegian scores after four minutes

First touch of season hits net

Set piece provides early breakthrough

WHAT HAPPENED? The giant Norwegian clinically hammered home Rodri's assist as Manchester City took a very early lead against Burnley.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Turf Moor was rocking before kick off but the Clarets were undone by a smart City routine from a corner finished off by the least surprising of scorers.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland will be aiming to win another Premier League Golden Boot - and it would be a major shock if he doesn't achieve his goal.