Erling Haaland pictured on luxury yacht with Tommy Hilfiger & PrettyLittleThing founder Umar Kamani as Man City star also meets Prince Albert for lunch in Monaco

Erling Haaland continues to enjoy his summer break, with the Man City striker hanging out with Tommy Hilfiger and the founder of PrettyLittleThing.

Norwegian enjoyed a stunning 2022-23 campaign

Is now taking in a well-earned break

Readying himself for the start of new season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Norwegian frontman enjoyed a remarkable 2022-23 campaign, with 52 goals recorded as City swept their way to a historic Treble. Haaland is now taking in a well-earned rest, with the 22-year-old joining fashion kingpins Hilfiger and Umar Kamani on a luxury yacht – with his father, Alf-Inge, also in attendance.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland has also met up with Prince Albert in Monaco for a spot of lunch, with signed shirts being handed out there. The City superstar has spent much of the off-season in Spain, with the wedding of club colleague Aymeric Laporte attended alongside several household names from the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT NEXT? Haaland has also spent time in Ibiza, where he bumped into Croatian swimwear model Ivana Knoll, and is now counting down the days to City’s return to action in the Community Shield on August 6 – with a Premier League opener away at Burnley to come five days after that meeting with Arsenal at Wembley.