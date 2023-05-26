Erling Haaland weighs in on Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate as Man City forward reveals which ‘foot’ he would prefer to have

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland says he would rather have Cristiano Ronaldo's right foot over Lionel Messi's left if he had the choice.

Haaland asked whose foot he'd prefer

Striker wants Ronaldo's right

Already has strong enough left

WHAT HAPPENED? The record-breaking forward was asked which superstar's foot he would rather have to make him even better and he had a good reason to pick ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid hero Ronaldo's.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Difficult," he told FIVE YouTube channel as he paused to consider his answer. "Since I have got quite an okay left foot, I'll take Ronaldo's right foot."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 22-year-old has given plenty of evidence to show that his preferred left foot is strong enough. Haaland has scored an incredible 36 times across 35 Premier League matches, setting a new record for most goals in a single season in the division. In all competitions, he has scored 52 in 51 matches, helping him easily land the FWA Men's Footballer of the Year Award.

He still has the opportunity to improve on that record and help fire City to the European and domestic treble, as his side will compete in the FA Cup and Champions League finals against Manchester United and Inter respectively.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Haaland is expected to feature when City finish off their Premier League season with a game against Brentford on Sunday.