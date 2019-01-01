Eriksson: Ferguson told me he would kill me for picking Rooney – I told him to f*ck off!

The Swede has revealed he had plenty of run ins with the Man United boss during his spell as Three Lions manager and nearly replaced him in 2001

Sven-Goran Eriksson has admitted he had regular disagreements with Sir Alex Ferguson during his five-year spell as manager, with one ending with the Swede telling the legendary manager to "f*ck off".

The former , and boss was in charge of the Three Lions between 2001-2006, with many of England’s top players during that period also representing the Red Devils.

The likes of Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes and Wayne Rooney were among his main stars, and Eriksson has claimed he often clashed with Ferguson over his selection of such players.

“With Alex, the amazing thing was it was seven o’clock in the morning or earlier, always, when he was angry. And never ‘Hello Sven, how are you?’ It was ‘whuurssshhhh’ [straight into yelling],” the 71-year-old told the Sunday Times.

“He said: ‘I will kill you. You are finished.’ But I represented England and you have to stand up.

“What’s right is right and what’s wrong is wrong and when you say ‘Don’t pick Rooney because I’m going to kill you’…I said, ‘F*** off, what’s going on with you?’.

“And he was screaming. Whenever he got like that…it has no meaning. That’s why I was, ‘Alex, I will pick Rooney. Now, have a nice holiday. Ciao, bye’.”

Eriksson was reportedly lined up to replace Ferguson early in his England career when the Scot announced his plan to step down as United manager in 2001.

However, he remained in charge at Old Trafford and Eriksson led the Three Lions to three consecutive quarter-final appearances in major tournaments.

“That one [the agreement to replace Ferguson] was done,” said the Swede. “My relationship with Alex was very good, in one way. Privately, we had dinner, we went to events, talked about everything.

“But when you came to the job, for example friendly games, England, he was absolutely furious.

“You remember the Rio Ferdinand case? [The FA suspended Ferdinand for a missed drugs test]. Alex was, ‘If you don’t pick Rio you will never have any Manchester United players again.’ But I have huge respect. Because of what he has done, and because Alex is a nice man.

“But you know something? I met him three times as a coach and must be the only one in the world, three meetings and three wins. Lazio in the Super Cup and Manchester City twice. First time, in , ‘Congratulations Sven.’ Second time, ‘Meeeh.’ Third time, Carlos Queiroz appears. ‘Sorry, Alex has a meeting’.”