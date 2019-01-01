Eriksen's head would be turned by interest from Real Madrid or Man Utd - Berbatov

The former Spurs striker believes a Danish playmaker can be retained by Tottenham, but admits some tough decisions may be required this summer

Christian Eriksen would see his head turned if or were to put a formal bid to , claims Dimitar Berbatov.

The international continues to generate transfer speculation heading towards the summer window.

He is one of few prized assets to have not committed to a new long-term contract in north London.

His current deal is only due to run until 2020, which leaves Spurs in the difficult position of what to do with him if offers are received.

Berbatov believes the 27-year-old can be persuaded to remain in his current surroundings, but expects interest to be shown in a man proven on Premier League and Champions League stages.

The former Tottenham striker told Betfair: “Another midfielder attracting transfer rumours is Christian Eriksen.



“We all know how great he is with the final pass and that powerful shot, but he is quick, and people do not often realise that.

“Most of the time he does not use that because of his phenomenal positioning in between the lines which means he does not need to sprint that much and it's that skill that often creates his opportunities to shoot from distance.

“How much might he go for? Who knows.

“If Real or United come for Christian then it is going to start questions in his head and if he does decide to go then we can be sure that Daniel Levy will extract maximum value from the Dane's sale. The Spurs chairman is a great businessman who knows exactly how to get the best possible deal.

“But maybe Eriksen will look around and say ‘I have everything here now, the club is moving in the right direction, why not stay?’

“And, of course, he might be choosing to stay with the side that has just won the 2018-19 !”

European success, to complement their move into a new ground, would aid Spurs’ cause when it comes to persuading key men to stay put.

They are through to the Champions League semi-finals as things stand, with the first leg of a last-four showdown with set to be staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Tuesday.