Eriksen hints at frustration at not being able to leave Spurs: I wish I could decide like in Football Manager!

The Denmark international has no regrets at airing his desire to take on a new challenge and would like to be in a position to dictate his own future

Christian Eriksen wishes he could "decide just like in Football Manager" what happens with his future as he hinted at being frustrated at not being able to leave .

Summer transfer windows have now closed across Europe, so the international will not be making a move any time soon.

He had expressed a desire to take on a new challenge after six years in English football, with reported to be among his many suitors.

Spurs were expected to listen to offers, if any were tabled, with Eriksen having entered the final 12 months of his contract.

No deal has been done, though, and the 27-year-old continues to head towards free agency and the chance to speak with interested parties about pre-contract terms in January.

That is the kind of position that Eriksen wishes he was in at present, with there a desire on his part to dictate what happens at an important career crossroads.

He told Ekstra Bladet while on qualification duty with his country: "I wish I could decide just like in Football Manager, but unfortunately I can't."

Eriksen stated publicly in June that he felt ready to make a fresh start away from north London.

He has not got his wish, but has no regrets at having made his feelings clear.

Quizzed on whether his comments were a mistake, given that he now has to stay and fight for more minutes under Mauricio Pochettino, Eriksen said: "No, it wasn't. But it is football and you never know what happens in football. Many things always come into play.

"To me it is not difficult to clear my head. I don't read much of what is written.

"And now I have been involved for many years, where there have been many rumours every year. But it's clear that it's been a little more fierce this year because my contract is about to expire.

"I know a lot of people are interested in where I want to play. That's the way it is. This is how it is in a top club if you have done well. There will always be rumours."

Eriksen played the full 90 minutes in Tottenham's last Premier League outing as he scored in the 2-2 draw with at Emirates Stadium.