Eriksen calls rumours his wife was having an affair with Tottenham team-mate Vertonghen 'bullsh*t'
Christian Eriksen has responded to rumours stating that his wife was having an affair with Tottenham team-mate Jan Vertonghen, calling the reports 'bullsh*t'.
Reports emerged linking Eriksen's wife with the Belgian defender, with rumours of a dressing room bust-up following as a result.
Spurs players were reportedly not talking to one another in the wake of the incident, with Eriksen said to be not in a place to mentally handle playing football.
The reports also allege that Mauricio Pochettino was struggling to control the situation, with an exit to Real Madrid looking all the more likely.
However, Eriksen took to Twitter to combat those rumours, denying the allegations with a one-word response.
#bullshit 😴 https://t.co/gfB9Izlhl4— Christian Eriksen (@ChrisEriksen8) October 2, 2019
Vertonghen, meanwhile, also issued a response, quoting his team-mate's tweet with a comeback of his own.
😩😩😩 @ChrisEriksen8 ❤️ https://t.co/sne3uZH1qX— Jan Vertonghen (@JanVertonghen) October 2, 2019
The reports come amid a frustrating series of results for Spurs, who were demolished by Bayern Munich 7-2 in their second Champions League group stage match on Tuesday.
Spurs initially took the lead in the first half through Son Heung-min and squared the match at two apiece in the second half via a Harry Kane penalty, but a barrage of goals, including four from Serge Gnabry, doomed Tottenham to an embarrassing home defeat at the hands of the German champions.
The Champions League humbling follows up a draw with Olympiacos in Spurs' first match of the group stage, leaving them chasing Bayern and Red Star Belgrade after two fixtures.
In the Premier League, Tottenham have struggled as well, having amassed just 11 points from seven matches as the club sits sixth in the league.
Tottenham recently eeked out a win over Southampton despite losing Serge Aurier to a red card, but consecutive losses to Leicester City in the Premier League and Colchester City in the Carabao Cup have caused concern for last season's Champions League finalists.
Eriksen has yet to hit the heights of last season, having provided one goal and one assist in just four league appearances thus far.
Vertonghen, meanwhile, has also made four starts for the club in league play.
Next up for Spurs is a visit to Brighton in the Premier League ahead of the international break.
After that, Tottenham will return to action against Watford before hosting Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League.