Erik ten Hag gives worrying Antony update as Man Utd forward has 'really small chance' to make FA Cup final against Man City

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has revealed that Antony is unlikely to recover in time to face Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final.

Antony has slim chance of being fit

United not motivated by wrecking City's treble dreams

Ten Hag called Wembley "best stadium in the world"

WHAT HAPPENED? Antony is battling to be fit in time for the all-Manchester final at Wembley but is unlikely to be able to make the squad. The Brazilian was carried off on a stretcher in United's 4-1 win over Chelsea on May 25 and was seen on crutches during the 2-1 victory over Fulham on Sunday. Antony has only scored eight goals and provided three assists since his £85 million move from Ajax, but he often does valuable defensive work meaning his absence is a blow for Ten Hag. Anthony Martial is also out with a torn hamstring.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Unlikely, still a chance but a really small chance. He didn’t make progress so he still has a chance but unlikely he is available," Ten Hag told a press conference. However, the Dutchman remained upbeat about United's chances in the final against Premier League champions City, adding: "It is about the the players who are available and many times we were successful. We have a good squad and from the good squad we make a good team."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City are two wins away from becoming the first English team to complete the treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League since United in 1999. Ten Hag insisted United were not motivated by the prospect of ruining City's treble dream, however, and just wanted to win the FA Cup.

"We want to win a cup, it is not about stopping them, it is about that we win the cup," he argued. "We have a great opportunity. It is great that we deserved that opportunity to be in a cup final and meet Man City, it is a great opportunity and we fought so hard for it, we progressed so well that we are in the FA Cup final. Wembley is probably the best stadium in the world and to be there in cup final is very exciting."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United are aiming to win their 13th FA Cup in what will be the first final between the two Manchester clubs. They will then take a four-week holiday before beginning their pre-season campaign against Leeds in Norway.